COTTAGE HILLS - Area firefighters responded quickly and extinguished a blaze with initial flames shooting through the roof in the 1400 block of 12th Street in Cottage Hills around the 11 a.m. hour Friday.

Cottage Hills, Rosewood Heights, Bethalto and Meadowbrook fire agencies were on the scene in rapid fashion, along with the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Alton Memorial Ambulance.

The fire was not only shooting through the roof but also out a window area on the firefighters arrival.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

