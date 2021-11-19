GRAFTON - Multiple fire agencies are on hand as night falls battling a fire that broke out on the river bluffs today near Grafton.

QEM, Godfrey, Jerseyville, Brighton, and Fieldon fire agencies are on scene with the bluffs fire, QEM Chief Gerry New said early Friday night.

“They will stay there as long as it is safe to fight it and keep somebody for watch overnight,” Chief New said. “I will go back out there in the morning to access things.”

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the chief said firefighters had been out there for a few hours with the bluffs blaze.

“The terrain is terrible there to fight a fire,” New said. “We are thankful for the manpower from the other agencies. We all work together quite a bit. I am hoping we don’t have to continue tomorrow with it.”

Chief New said this reminds him of a similar bluffs fire near Pere Marquette a few years ago that took three days to extinguish. He added he hopes this fire can be contained in a quicker fashion.

