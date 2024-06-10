Firefighters Stop Bedroom Fire in Alton
ALTON - The Alton Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of Brown Street on Monday, June 8, 2024, for a bedroom fire.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they observed smoke emanating from the house.
Alton firefighters were promptly able to get the fire under control.
The house sustained some damage, although the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.
No injuries were reported.