Firefighters Return To Rekindled Fire In Cottage Hills
COTTAGE HILLS - Firefighters returned to a fire that rekindled on 13th Street in Cottage Hills late Thursday afternoon and extinguished it again.
The home encountered smoke damage and some fire damage in a bathroom.
Cottage Hills, Bethalto, Rosewood Heights, and Meadowbrook Fire Departments returned to the fire call.
There was no one in the home at the time of the initial fire Thursday morning. A neighbor made the first fire call.
