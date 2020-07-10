Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

COTTAGE HILLS - Firefighters returned to a fire that rekindled on 13th Street in Cottage Hills late Thursday afternoon and extinguished it again.

Article continues after sponsor message

The home encountered smoke damage and some fire damage in a bathroom.

Cottage Hills, Bethalto, Rosewood Heights, and Meadowbrook Fire Departments returned to the fire call.

There was no one in the home at the time of the initial fire Thursday morning. A neighbor made the first fire call.

More like this:

Jul 24, 2023 - Cottage Hills Fire, Other Departments Battle Fully Involved Garage Fire

Aug 25, 2023 - Nature Institute, 11 Organizations Receive National Areas Stewardship Grants

Sep 22, 2023 - Veterans Festival Displays Global War On Terrorism Memorial Wall

Sep 14, 2023 - Tim Brown: Global War On Terrorism Wall Will Provide "Emotional, Humbling and Healing" Experience

Sep 23, 2023 - Veterans Festival Starts Strong: Pictures Of Global War On Terrorism Wall

 