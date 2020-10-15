EAST ALTON - Olin Brass Fire Department along with East Alton Fire Department responded to Wieland Rolled Products formerly known as Olin Brass for an industrial accident around 3:30 a.m Thursday.

Alton Memorial Ambulance called for Arch Helicopter to respond to the scene.

Olin Brass Fire Department responded to a victim pinned by a metal roll. Olin Brass requested the East Alton Fire Department to help free the man with airbags along with setting up a landing zone for Arch Helicopter.

Arch Helicopter arrived and transported the victim to a St. Louis Hospital. The victim was alert and appeared to have a lower-body injury.

