GODFREY — The Godfrey Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on the 3000 block of Godfrey Road Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a vehicle that had rolled down an embankment, with the driver trapped inside. Due to the complexity of the situation, the Godfrey Fire Department requested assistance from the Alton Fire Department to extricate the victim.

An Alton Memorial Ambulance was dispatched to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. The cause of the accident and the extent of the injuries sustained by the victim remain unknown at this time.

