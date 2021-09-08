Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Blaze In South Roxana
September 8, 2021 2:00 PM September 8, 2021 2:32 PM
SOUTH ROXANA - Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the 900 block of Sinclair Avenue in South Roxana on Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters from South Roxana, Roxana, East Alton, Wood River, and Edwardsville responded to the mutual aid request.
There was no power outage in the vicinity because the firefighters had the blaze out in such a quick fashion. Also, there were no injuries in the incident.
