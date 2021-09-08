Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Blaze In South Roxana Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SOUTH ROXANA - Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the 900 block of Sinclair Avenue in South Roxana on Wednesday afternoon. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Firefighters from South Roxana, Roxana, East Alton, Wood River, and Edwardsville responded to the mutual aid request. There was no power outage in the vicinity because the firefighters had the blaze out in such a quick fashion. Also, there were no injuries in the incident. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip