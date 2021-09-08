SOUTH ROXANA - Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the 900 block of Sinclair Avenue in South Roxana on Wednesday afternoon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Firefighters from South Roxana, Roxana, East Alton, Wood River, and Edwardsville responded to the mutual aid request.

There was no power outage in the vicinity because the firefighters had the blaze out in such a quick fashion. Also, there were no injuries in the incident.

More like this:

May 15, 2024 - Multiple Fire Departments Tackle Major South Roxana Fire

Mar 28, 2024 - Roxana Area Teen Reported Missing Is Found Safe and Sound

Apr 27, 2024 - Roxana Class of 1966 Dedicates Memorial to Classmates Lost in Vietnam War

Apr 5, 2024 - Man Charged With Burning Barn, Stealing Tractor, Trail Camera

May 21, 2024 - Hartford Single-Vehicle Crash: Bethalto Passenger Pronounced Dead On Scene

 