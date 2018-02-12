Area firefighters teamed together for a valiant effort to battle a severe unattached garage fire blaze, but kept it from spreading on Monday afternoon. (Photos by Kelsie Hughes and Chris Rhodes)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

SOUTH ROXANA - An array of area firefighters teamed together and quickly extinguished an unattached garage fire at the corner of Sinclair Avenue and Wilson Street in South Roxana just after 4 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters from South Roxana, Roxana, Hartford, Wood River and Edwardsville teamed together in the Box Alarm fire call.

Article continues after sponsor message

Quickly after the firemen arrived, the main fire was extinguished and it did not spread because of those efforts. Some water flow continued with hoses until the fire was completely extinguished.

The unattached garage did encounter severe damage, but the nearby house was spared. The garage was at the back of the property where the fire occurred.

More like this:

Sep 22, 2023 - Charges Filed Over Fatal Traffic Crash After Supsect Flees Scene

Jul 24, 2023 - Cottage Hills Fire, Other Departments Battle Fully Involved Garage Fire

Aug 14, 2023 - Remembering Trustee Dwight Duke and How You Can Help

Jun 9, 2023 - Fire Departments Battle Spread-Out Brush Fire

Jul 24, 2023 - Wood River Police Respond To Shooting Report, Victim Dies At Hospital

 