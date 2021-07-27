GODFREY - Godfrey Fire Protection District members responded to a small kitchen fire at Chic 'N Pig in Godfrey on Tuesday morning. The firefighters quickly extinguished the small fire and limited the damage.

The fire was contained to a broaster, said Jamie Edwards, manager at Chic ’N Pig. She said the business hopes to be back open by noon today.

“We are so grateful for the fire department and how quickly they responded,” she said.

“It was a small kitchen fire and everyone is fine; no one got hurt. We are just cleaning up now, working with the health and fire departments. We should be back open today about noon.”

The broaster fire was in a hood system, contained, and didn’t spread anywhere,” she said.

