EAST ALTON — In a perfect display of inter-departmental cooperation, multiple fire departments successfully contained a two-box alarm blaze in East Alton on Friday night.

The call came just after 7 p.m., alerting the East Alton Fire Department to a blaze in the 800 block of Valley Drive on Friday, June 7, 2024. The fire, which had already spread significantly by the time firefighters arrived, was brought under control by about 8:20 p.m. due to the swift and coordinated efforts of several fire departments.

Responding units included those from East Alton, Wood River, Godfrey, Alton, Rosewood Heights, and Bethalto, while Mitchell Fire Department managed East Alton's station during the incident. Madison County Emergency Management was also at the scene.

East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley reported that the fire was accidental in nature and had extended to the attic at the back of the house when firefighters arrived. The home's location, approximately 30 yards off the road, presented challenges for the firefighters, necessitating the extension of hoses to the rear of the property.

Chief Quigley praised the rapid response and effective collaboration among the departments. "Firefighters were able to get a quick hit on the fire, and when some of the other departments joined in, they also continued the battle until they had the fire under control," he said.

The homeowner was not present when the fire began but returned to find the house ablaze and promptly contacted the fire department. A dog inside the house was successfully rescued, adding a note of relief to the otherwise dire situation.

Quigley expressed high regard for the teamwork displayed, noting that despite not working together daily, the combined efforts of the various departments were seamless and highly effective.

"For not working together day in and day out, the group functioned in perfect unison on Friday night to halt this potentially terrible fire," he said.

The Friday night effort stands as a testament to the dedication and skill of the local fire departments, whose cooperation averted a more significant disaster.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

