FOSTERBURG - Fosterburg Fire Protection District firefighters were joined by Cottage Hills, Godfrey Fire Protection District and Brighton firefighters in battling railroad ties on fire on Friday evening behind Stutz Excavating at 3837 Fosterburg Road in Alton.

The Fosterburg Fire Chief said the various firefighters were able to get the fire under control and no one was injured.

Stutz Excavating also provided assistance to firefighters at the scene.

