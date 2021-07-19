WOOD RIVER - Quick and extensive work by the Wood River Fire Department and neighboring departments help evacuate residents and save three apartments Sunday night in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue in Wood River.

Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut said the call to his department came in at 10:29 p.m. Sunday. He said if not for the Wood River firefighters and neighboring

Departments, East Alton, Roxana, and Edwardsville who responded, and Rosewood Heights taking calls for Wood River, the fire could have been out of hand quickly, Stahlhut said.

Chief Stahlhut said the fire started in the attic.

Stahlhut said he believes the framework of the apartments is salvable once the property owner gets with an adjuster and can complete everything. He said he hopes the residents aren’t displaced for too long because of the fire.

“We were able to get all the residents out and their pets out,” Stahlhut said. “Between our on- and off-duty firefighters and the neighboring units, they did an excellent job of getting everyone out safely and hitting the fire quickly.”

David Ward of David Ward Rental Properties was at the scene early Monday afternoon and thanked the Wood River Fire Department and other agencies for their quick response and for the work they did with the fire. He said he was present Monday to meet with the claims adjuster about the property and awaited his assessment about future decisions.

