GODFREY - Firefighters battled an intense fire at Burns Wild Game Meat Processing and Smoke House in Godfrey on Thursday night on Winter Lane.

Fire officials reported considerable damage at the scene. The fire call to Godfrey Fire Protection District came at 7:30 p.m. and when they arrived flames were shooting through the roof of the building.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Brighton, Alton, Wood River and Fosterburg also were dispatched to the scene. Madison County Emergency Management was also present and Alton Memorial Ambulance was there, but there were no injuries reported. No one was present inside the building when firefighters arrived and the fire is under investigation.

More like this:

4 days ago - Vehicle Collides With 11-Year-Old Bicyclist In Godfrey, Boy Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital

Oct 27, 2023 - Vehicle Overturns Off Clifton Terrace Road In Godfrey, Road Closed For Period

Oct 30, 2023 - Victim Identified In Fatal Accident On Henry and Landmarks In Alton

Oct 24, 2023 - Four Departments Respond to House Fire in East Alton

Oct 4, 2023 - Jersey Sheriff Releases Statement On McClusky Road House Fire

 