ST. CHARLES COUNTY - Firefighters battled a massive blaze Wednesday afternoon at Woodland Marina in St. Charles County, Mo.

Law enforcement said the fire appeared to begin in a boat at the marina. The fire was a three-alarm blaze.

One person was transported to an area hospital with burns. The injuries were not expected to be life-threatening. Several nearby fire departments responded to the blaze.

