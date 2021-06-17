SEE VIDEOS:

ALTON - Firefighters battled enormous smoke and fire at the McDonald's on Broadway early Thursday morning.

Multiple fire departments were on hand, led by Chief Jesse Jemison and the Alton Fire Department. East Alton Fire Department, Godfrey Fire Protection District members and Florissant, Mo., firefighters were also noticeably present at the scene. Alton Mayor David Goins was spotted at the scene early on.

The fire call came in after 5 a.m. from a passerby and when Alton Fire Department firefighters arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the roof of the McDonald's. Apparently, part of an air conditioning unit collapsed through the roof to the inside of the restaurant.

Firefighters battled the blaze inside and outside but were taken solely outside for safety purposes after the air conditioning unit fell and heavy smoke started. Firefighters then battled the blaze from the ground and above with an aerial extension.

Alton Mayor Goins said the fire was devastating and would impact many people in the city from employees who would not be able to go to work and devoted customers.

