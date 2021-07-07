COTTAGE HILLS - The Cottage Hills Fire Department received a call about a Cottage Hills structure fire around 8 a.m. Wednesday and called a Box Alarm. Bethalto, Rosewood Heights, Meadowbrook Fire Departments, and Madison County Emergency Management all responded to the blaze in the 600 block of Wood River Avenue, Cottage Hills.

Firefighters teamed together and were able to extinguish the fire in a quick fashion. Fire officials reported two rooms of the home were seriously damaged.

The State Fire Marshal's Office has been called to the scene to investigate.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was present to direct traffic.

