On Friday, March 27th at 1:30pm in the School House Grill at Senior Services Plus, Alton Deputy Fire Chief Rick Orban and Alton Fire Captain Mark Harris will be presenting “Fire Safety & Fall Prevention for Older Adults”.

Attendees will learn 16 key messages and the important steps to take to keep older adults safe in emergency situations.

Senior Services Plus is providing this free educational opportunity to the general public. No RSVP is required. The presentation will be held at the Alton Center, located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or visit the agency’s website, www.seniorservicesplus.org.

