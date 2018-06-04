ALTON - A fire broke out early Monday morning at a house in the 3200 block of Edsall Street in Alton that was fully engulfed when fire and law enforcement personnel arrived.

The call came in around 4 a.m. and Alton Fire Department quickly arrived with Alton Police Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold was at the scene and said the structure appeared to be vacant, but they were waiting until daylight to confirm. There was electric going to the house, but the fire was so intense, a meter had yet to be found.

There was no cars present and the grass was high in front of the structure.

More info to come.

