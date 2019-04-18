Fire Destroys Shipman Home Wednesday Evening
April 18, 2019 4:47 PM April 19, 2019 4:42 PM
SHIPMAN - A home on Front Street in Shipman was destroyed by a fire around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Multiple fire departments responded to battle the blaze, which was out of control when they arrived.
No other details were immediately available about the fire. The photos showed display the Thursday morning aftermath of the fire.
