A firemen moves damaged materials out of the apartments in Wood River after the fire was contained. (Photo by Dan Brannan)A woman reacts with emotion after the fire in apartments in Wood River on Grove Avenue on Tuesday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)WOOD RIVER – A mutual alarm blaze broke out Tuesday morning at University Garden Apartments in the 500 block of Grove Avenue in Wood River.

The fire started in apartment 585 of the complex, a Wood River Fire official said. Wood River Fire Department led the way to the fire. Also called in the mutual aid request were Alton, East Alton, Roxana and Edwardsville Fire Departments. Godfrey Fire Department was called to serve as backup at the Wood River Fire Department station during the fire.

Some who resided in the apartments were congregated outside after the firemen responded and had the fire under control. The apartments on the far side of the structure appeared most damaged.

One victim in the fire was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

The State Fire Marshal was also called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Developing… More information to come...

