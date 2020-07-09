Fire Departments Quickly Extinguish Cottage Hills Blaze
COTTAGE HILLS - Firefighters quickly extinguished a potentially serious fire on 13th Street in Cottage Hills on Thursday morning.
The home encountered smoke damage and some fire damage in a bathroom.
Cottage Hills, Bethalto, Rosewood Heights and Fosterburg Fire Departments responded to the Box Alarm Fire. Several other fire departments manned the stations of the fire departments who responded. Alton Memorial Ambulance and Madison County Sheriff's Office and Madison County Emergency Management Rehab Unit were all at the scene.
There was no one in the home at the time of the fire. A neighbor made the fire call.
