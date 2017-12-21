ELSAH - Riverbender.com is on the scene near Lockhaven and the Mississippi River bluffs Thursday morning where embers, leaves and some trees continue to burn.

This is how Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com reporter Steve Spencer describes the scene:

“Burning chunks of wood have hit the road crews have cleaned them up. Leaves have been cleared and some leaves are burning closer and closer to the road. You can see and hear debris tumbling down toward the road. The ditch by the bike path is filled with smoke and ash. The grass is burnt all the way up to the concrete.”

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Erik Kambarian said his department was called out to the scene at 1:30 this morning and were there until 4 a.m. assisting.

“We were up on the bluffs on territory of Principia College,” he said. “We have been out there off and on since it started on Saturday. QEM Fire Protection District is one of our mutual aid partners. QEM has a small, but dedicated group of individuals giving everything they have on a daily basis since this began. It is a very difficult and stubborn situation. We likely will be going back up there this afternoon to assist again.”

