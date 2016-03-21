GRANITE CITY - A morning fire claimed the life of a Granite City woman who could not escape her home during a blaze.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that a death investigation is ongoing following a morning structure fire that claimed the life of Granite City's Debra J. Condor, 60. Condor was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. today after failing escape from her home on Courtney Drive in unincorporated Granite City.

Coroner’s investigators have learned that chronic health issues suffered by the decedent may have inhibited her ability to exit the home. The incident was reported to 9-1-1 at 8:16 a.m.

The autopsy indicated that the cause of death could be consistent with smoke inhalation however no precise cause of death will be assigned pending the completion of toxicology studies which would determine the level of carbon monoxide in her blood in addition to standard alcohol and drug testing, the coroner's office said.

The death also remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Office of State Fire Marshall.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

