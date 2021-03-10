WOOD RIVER - Firefighters responded quickly to a call on Payne Street in Wood River from the Helmkamp Drive area and that response helped contain a grass fire that could have spread to a home.

“The quick response ensured minimal damage with only the yard burned,” Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stalhut said.

Captain Crawford reported information from the Payne scene with Chief Stalhut at the box trailer fire at Waggoner Equipment Rentals on Helmkamp Drive.

“Basically a resident was burning some yard waste and with the high winds, the problem got away from him and got into the grass,” Stalhut said. “There was a little bit of damage to an adjacent fence. Crews were able to stop it there.”

There is a wind advisory out for today by the National Weather Service in St. Louis. South winds 20-30 mph are predicted with gusts up to 45 mph Wednesday. The wind advisory is issued until 6 p.m. Central time.

Chief Stalhut said based on the various grass fires that have occurred in the past few days and the wind advisory, residents should completely avoid burning in the area.

“Until we receive rain with the dry conditions, we ask all area residents to refrain from burning so we can avoid any future incidents like what we have had so far.”

