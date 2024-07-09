AFFTON, MO. — The Affton Fire Protection District announced the unexpected death of Fire Captain James Cova, 54, of High Ridge, Mo., who was found unresponsive on duty at the firehouse on July 9, 2024.

Captain Cova had completed several emergency responses throughout his shift.

Article continues after sponsor message

Captain Cova served the Affton Fire Protection District for over 23 years, earning respect and admiration from his colleagues and the community.

His commitment to service was highlighted by Interim Affton Fire Chief Aaron Rhodes, who stated, "Captain Cova was a true hero. He was committed to serving our community and his family. His loss is felt deeply by all of us."

An official cause of death has not yet been determined. Captain Cova is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The Affton Fire Protection District plans to hold a memorial service to honor Captain Cova and his family, with details to be announced in the near future.

More like this: