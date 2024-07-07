GODFREY, Ill. – The Godfrey Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at Arandas MX Cocina in the 3200 block of Godfrey Road on Sunday night.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered smoke coming from the back of the building. To locate and extinguish the fire, firefighters had to remove some of the fascia board from the roof and access the attic.

Due to the fire, the Godfrey Fire Department requested assistance from the Alton and Fosterburg Fire Departments. Despite the challenges faced, no injuries were reported.

Arandas MX Cocina, which opened in May in the former Chic N Pig building, is known for its Mexican cuisine. It remains unclear how long the restaurant will be closed as a result of the fire.

