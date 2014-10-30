Name: Finn Walker

Parents: Steve Walker & Meaghan Eakes

Weight: 8 lbs 1 oz

Birthdate: 10/17/14

Time: 10:33 pm

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Nita Eakes of Alton and the late Raymond Eakes & Gerald Walker of Alton and Barbara McClellan of Oregon.

