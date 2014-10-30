Finn Walker
October 30, 2014 2:31 PM
Name: Finn Walker
Parents: Steve Walker & Meaghan Eakes
Weight: 8 lbs 1 oz
Birthdate: 10/17/14
Time: 10:33 pm
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Nita Eakes of Alton and the late Raymond Eakes & Gerald Walker of Alton and Barbara McClellan of Oregon.
