FINDING MY OASIS -ANNUAL CHRISTMAS FICTION

BY CHERYL EICHAR-JETT

As is now tradition in each December issue of The Buzz, here's my annual Christmas holiday fiction story. As usual, this is a made-up tale, but the Route 66 location – the Oasis Drive-In – was real. Although it's been closed for many years, the building still stands, just south of Lexington, Illinois.

Amy Loveless did not have the Christmas spirit. In a half-hearted attempt at a little cheer, she'd tuned to one of those all-Christmas music stations in her car, but the din of the rain, road-noise, after-work traffic, and windshield wipers was drowning it out, anyway.

“Why am I not over there on I-55 cruising along?” she muttered. “Drive Route 66, it'll be fun,” she added sarcastically, wishing someone was riding with her to commiserate. But no one was. Have a holly, jolly Christmas, crackled the station.

Amy had not been in a good mood prior to leaving her condo in one of the Chicago suburbs early that morning for a quick trip to Bloomington. Two of her preservation projects were currently a hot mess, both tied up in a tangle of legal issues. She and her Guy – really, his given name was Guy, in a twist that once seemed funny – had finally broken up for good, after five on-again, off-again years. And the real reason she was on the Mother Road today was not for a fun weekend, but to attend a funeral – for her Aunt Dottie, her mother's last sister.

Everyone must have just gotten off work somewhere, she thought, as both lanes seemed pretty full of traffic. And then, unbelievably, one of those huge lifted pickup trucks was heading toward her in her lane, passing some slower traffic. She'd always prided herself on having quick reflexes, and her last thought before she went off the road was that she was just about to find out.

Without much shoulder on that road, she was immediately in the ditch and then climbing out toward a ramshackle wooden building, which by the time she came to a stop was inches from the front of her car. There was screaming, but she realized it was her and stopped, as she breathed hard, her heart pounding. Just then there was a small crash to her right as the car that had been behind her in traffic hit the building with the sound of a couple of boards breaking, but thankfully the driver had been able to steer away from Amy's car.

A couple more vehicles that had a little more time were also off the road, but had a less frantic ride down through the ditch, and rolled to an easier stop. Car doors. Shouts. People checking on the lady that had hit the building next to Amy, but she seemed to be okay.

“Can anything else go wrong today?” Amy said loudly, adding a couple swear words for good measure as she opened her driver's side door to check out the situation.

“Well, it certainly could have. You okay? You sound okay,” said a male voice approaching her car.

“Yes, I think so,” she replied evenly, standing up to test out her legs.

The man looked over her car and looked underneath. “I think maybe it's okay,” he pronounced.

“Thanks for looking, but how can you see anything? It's just about dark.”

“Maybe I'm being overly optimistic,” he said in a way that made her think he was grinning, but she couldn't see for sure as he was still peering under her car. “But since you were lucky enough not to hit the old Oasis Drive-In, maybe your luck will extend to your car.”

Amy frowned and lifted her gaze to the shabby building. Of course, preservation and restoration was her business, but this one looked like a challenge. “Maybe,” she said tentatively.

The man continued. “Of course, I'm glad that you and that other lady didn't get hurt. But not so happy that now I'll have even more work to do to restore this building. At least two more boards are broken!” He winked.

“This is your building? What is this building?” Amy couldn't hide her interest.

“Like I said, that's the old Oasis Drive-In. It belonged to my relatives Elmo and Arline Winterland, who built and opened it in 1960. It was a real hangout for the area teens and a Route 66 landmark as well.” He took a breath. “So, I own the property now. I've been trying to contact a preservation specialist before starting to work on it next spring. Found a couple people online but haven't heard back yet.”

Amy remembered that when she had stopped for coffee earlier, she'd noticed she had messages she hadn't yet replied to. Nah, just a coincidence, she thought. But she asked, “Uh, do you remember the names of those you contacted?”

The man gave her an odd look but answered. “One down in Bloomington, name was John something-or-other. The other was a woman in Chicagoland, name was Amy Loveless.”

“Um, that's me. I'm Amy Loveless.”

“Amazing! How about that! No wonder you didn't get hurt – you survived to supervise the restoration of the Oasis Drive-In!” He was grinning and chuckling but sobered a bit as he realized Amy wasn't finding it quite that amusing.

“I'm sorry,” he added. “I didn't mean to be offensive. And I haven't even introduced myself. Ms. Loveless, I'm Matt Hayes. I'm an engineer and work in Bloomington. But I really love restoring old buildings, and I can't wait to work on this one. Hopefully, I can get your professional input on it!”

“I'll bet you can. I've got some projects right now that should be sorted out by early spring.” Amy felt the beginning of a smile tugging at the corners of her mouth. “I guess I have your contact information,” she quipped as she recalled the unanswered messages.

“I guess you do,” Matt chuckled. “See you in the spring? And maybe have a cup of coffee at the cafe down the road?”

“Coffee sounds good.” As she moved to climb back in her car, Matt tipped his cap, grinned that never-ending grin, and headed for his own vehicle.

Amy noticed that the rain had let up, the other drivers were gingerly pulling away, including the woman who had bumped into the building, and “Holly Jolly Christmas” was already enjoying an encore on the radio.

Cheryl Eichar-Jett is the author of numerous books and articles about Route 66. Find her at www.route66chick.com and www.cheryleicharjett.com.

This story first ran in the December 2021 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine. The Buzz Magazine is distributed free each month in 11 IL counties. Find out more atThe Prairie Land Buzz Magazine

