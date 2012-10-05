Find Your Dream Transfer School at Transfer Day 2012
Godfrey, Ill. - Lewis and Clark Community College will once again welcome more than 45 college and military representatives looking to recruit students on campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tues., Oct. 23.
The event will be held in The Commons, and there will be free soda, chips and pizza for attendees. The following institutions will be on site (*list may be subject to change):
* Ashford University - Iowa
* Barnes-Jewish College
o Goldfarb School of Nursing
* Bellevue University
* Benedictine University at Springfield
* Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing
* Chamberlain College of Nursing
* DeVry University
* Eastern Illinois University
* Fontbonne University
* Franklin University
* Greenville College
* Hannibal LaGrange College
* Iowa Wesleyan University
* Kendall College
* Lakeview College of Nursing
* Lincoln Christian University
* Lindenwood University
o LCIE
o Belleville Campus
* Lindenwood University
o North County Campus
* MacMurray College
* Maryville University
* McKendree University
* Missouri Baptist University
* Missouri Western State University
* Murray State University
* Northwest Missouri State
* Quincy University
* Rasmussen College - Aurora Campus
* Robert Morris University
* Saint Louis University
o *School for Professional Studies
o *Undergraduate Admissions
* Southeast Missouri State University
* Southern Illinois University Carbondale
* Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
o SIUE Army ROTC
* St. John's College - Department of Nursing
* United States Air Force
* United States Marines
* University of Illinois
o Chicago Campus
o Springfield Campus
o Urbana-Champaign Campus
o Global Campus
o University of Illinois-Chicago College of Pharmacy at Rockford
* University of Missouri St. Louis
* Webster University
* Western Illinois University
* William Woods University
This event is sponsored by the Enrollment Center - Academic Advising. L&C Student Activities will provide food and refreshments. For more information about Transfer Day, please contact Lisa Harbers at (618) 468-5101.
