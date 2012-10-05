Godfrey, Ill. - Lewis and Clark Community College will once again welcome more than 45 college and military representatives looking to recruit students on campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tues., Oct. 23.

The event will be held in The Commons, and there will be free soda, chips and pizza for attendees. The following institutions will be on site (*list may be subject to change):



* Ashford University - Iowa

* Barnes-Jewish College

o Goldfarb School of Nursing

* Bellevue University

* Benedictine University at Springfield

* Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing

* Chamberlain College of Nursing

* DeVry University

* Eastern Illinois University

* Fontbonne University

* Franklin University

* Greenville College

* Hannibal LaGrange College

* Iowa Wesleyan University

* Kendall College

* Lakeview College of Nursing

* Lincoln Christian University

* Lindenwood University

o LCIE

o Belleville Campus

* Lindenwood University

o North County Campus

* MacMurray College

* Maryville University

* McKendree University

* Missouri Baptist University



* Missouri Western State University

* Murray State University

* Northwest Missouri State

* Quincy University

* Rasmussen College - Aurora Campus

* Robert Morris University

* Saint Louis University

o *School for Professional Studies

o *Undergraduate Admissions

* Southeast Missouri State University

* Southern Illinois University Carbondale

* Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

o SIUE Army ROTC

* St. John's College - Department of Nursing

* United States Air Force

* United States Marines

* University of Illinois

o Chicago Campus

o Springfield Campus

o Urbana-Champaign Campus

o Global Campus

o University of Illinois-Chicago College of Pharmacy at Rockford

* University of Missouri St. Louis

* Webster University

* Western Illinois University

* William Woods University

This event is sponsored by the Enrollment Center - Academic Advising. L&C Student Activities will provide food and refreshments. For more information about Transfer Day, please contact Lisa Harbers at (618) 468-5101.

