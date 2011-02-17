Godfrey, Ill. – An upcoming crafting series being offered at Lewis and Clark will give participants a lesson in creating art with memories and gifts with a personal touch.

On March 4-5, the college will welcome representatives from Creative Memories® and Stampin Up!® for the Corporate and Community Learning division’s first-ever mini-convention on the Godfrey campus. Both companies will demonstrate new scrapbooking and cardmaking techniques and products, while participants enjoy plenty of crafting time. Those interested in digital scrapbooking will have access to a computer lab. Most meals are included in the cost of the event, and participants can register for the whole weekend or individual days. The registration deadline is February 18.

On March 16 at the N.O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville, CCL will offer Stamp-a-Stack, a one night course for anyone looking to explore paper crafting or learn new techniques. Participants will create a set of 10 cards – from birthday and thank-you themed cards to sympathy cards.

For those more interested in preserving memories in a more personal and creative way, CCL will offer Scrapbooking Made Simple on March 23, also in Edwardsville. The course will be a chance for participants to get hands on with scrapbooking techniques and tools to create a unique double page spread.

Scrapbooking Mini-Convention

6 p.m.-midnight Friday, March 4 & 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, March 5

Godfrey Campus, TR 141

$75 both days, $55 Sat. only, $30 Fri. only

CEAC-130-50 (weekend) CEAC-131-50 (Sat only) CEAC-132-60 (Fri only)

Stamp-A-Stack

6-8 p.m. March 16

Nelson campus, N4 119

$40

CEAC-122-N61

Scrapbooking Made Simple

6-8 p.m. March 23

Nelson campus, N4 119

$40

CEAC-123-N61



To register, contact Katie Sledge, assistant director of CCL, at (618) 468-5750 or by e-mail at ksledge@lc.edu.

