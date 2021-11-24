ALTON - Celebrate Small Business Saturday by finding locally-made, environmentally-friendly gifts for your friends and family in Downtown Alton. Alton Main Street is teaming up with the Sierra Club to present the 19th annual Green Gift Bazaar to continue the tradition of “going green” for the holidays.

The event will feature 30 eco-artisans and green vendors at two locations simultaneously to help everyone remain socially distanced, held at Post Commons, located at 300 Alby St., and Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton. The event will be held on Saturday, November 27th, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. There is no entry fee to shop.

Shoppers will also be provided with a brochure featuring Small Business Saturday sale info from 20 downtown retailers and restaurants. Plan a day of shopping with your friends to celebrate the occasion and pick up unique, locally-made, eco-friendly gifts for everyone on your list!

A sampling of the Earth-friendly one-of-a-kind gifts that will be offered at the event is as follows - all handcrafted, recycled, made in the USA or Fair Trade: hand-made bath and body products including herbal and goats milk soaps, lotion, tattoo balm, sugar scrubs and hair care, beeswax and soy candles, teas, local raw honey and other products made from the hive including lotion bars, lip balm, and beeswax wraps, hand sewn, knit and crocheted fabric products such as reusable bags, pot scrubbies, washcloths, market totes, gift bags, lunch bags, and wine bottle bags, upcycled jewelry including recycled silverware, fused glass, bead work, semi-precious stones and items made from foraged materials, pottery and ceramics, locally-grown produce and herbs, books, original artwork including local photography, sculptures, greeting cards, acrylic pour paintings and prints with upcycled frames, quirky ornaments and upcycled holiday décor, upcycled clothing such as hand-dyed scarves, mittens made from sweaters, retro hair fashions and a curated selection of thrifted finds, gifts for dogs and cats, wooden and pallet items, flavored pickles, chemical-free household products, poinsettias and house plants potted in re-purposed containers, and much more.

At the event, shoppers will be able to keep their spending power “home for the holidays”. Avoid the hassle of Black Friday and the impersonal customer service of Cyber Monday. Instead, make this season’s gift-giving a fun adventure by shopping with friendly local artists and independent businesses in your hometown historic district.

For more information on this event and the many other ways that Alton Main Street is working to promote and improve the district, please visit the “Events” page at www.DowntownAlton.com.



Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.

