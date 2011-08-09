Godfrey, Ill. – You can afford a college education, even in this economic climate. In fact, following a recent study of Lewis and Clark District 536 by Economic Modeling Specialists, Inc. EMSI), a third-party research firm from Moscow, ID, how can you afford not to?



The study, released earlier this year, revealed that students who earn an associate’s degree can expect to earn $9,700 more per year than a student with a high school diploma. For many struggling with personal finances, tuition for school may feel out of reach – but it isn’t. From free grant money to low-interest loans, scholarships and work study programs, financial aid is available to help students reach their educational goals.



Eligibility for these different forms of aid is calculated from the students’ or students’ family’s income and assets to determine need, based on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). (Haven’t filled one out? Do it today at http://www.fafsa.ed.gov/.)

Article continues after sponsor message

“Funding for Pell grants and financial aid was included in the recent debt-limit talks in Washington, so funds are available for those who qualify,” said Kent Scheffel, vice president of Enrollment Services at Lewis and Clark Community College.



Contact: Laura Griffith

(618) 468-3255

lgriffith@lc.edu

More like this: