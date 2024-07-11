EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville community is invited to help local children by providing new bedding for children in need. Local COUNTRY Financial agents Duane Jones and Carol Stolze will host a bedding drive for the IL Metro East Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) from July 8 – 31 at their office located at 105 Southpointe Dr. in Edwardsville.

The following donations of brand-new items in their original packaging will be accepted:

Standard pillows

Twin mattress pads

Twin sheet sets

Small, soft throw blankets

Twin size comforters, quilts or bed-in-a-bag sets

For those who would prefer to make a donation online, an Amazon gift registry has been set up under the name “Bedding for Sleep in Heavenly Peace – Metro East IL.” All items will be delivered to the COUNTRY Financial office.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a group of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children in need. According to the organization’s website, the group believes “that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional and mental support a child needs.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Most of us take for granted that our own children have a warm, cozy bed to sleep in every night,” said Jones. “A good night's sleep, along with the security and comfort of a clean, warm bed, are vital to physical and mental health. I'm shocked to know that so many children in our region are sleeping on the floor, so I'm very pleased to be working with this great organization.”

Stolze said, “When a bed is delivered to these children, it makes a difference not only with their sleep, but also for the children and their families to know that they are loved by their community. I am honored to help such a worthy cause.”

Jimmy and Karen Sprinkle, Co-Presidents of SHP Metro East IL, are thankful for the community support. “Jim and I are constantly surprised that so many children need beds - even after doing this for 5 years. With each delivery, requests increase because the recipient's friends and family hear about the organization. We are incredibly blessed by the generosity of those who want to help in any way they can; whether it's a bedding drive, fundraiser, volunteering to help build beds, or volunteering to deliver beds. We have met many wonderful, generous and loving people who just want to help once they hear about kids not having a bed to sleep in. Sleep in Heavenly Peace's motto is "No Kids Sleep on the Floor in Our Town", and we are all working together to make that come true.”

For more information about the bedding drive, please contact Sara Berkbigler of COUNTRY Financial at 618-655-0378, or email sara.berkbigler@countryfinancial.com.

For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, please contact – 844-432-BEDS (2337).

More like this: