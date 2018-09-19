CHICAGO – Less than one week remains to vote for the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Interstate 55-Lake Shore Drive interchange reconstruction as the country’s top transportation project. If the project wins, IDOT will donate the $10,000 in prize money for a local nonprofit to the Special Olympics.

Individuals can vote once a day at www.AmericasTransportationAwards.org through Sept. 22.

The I-55-Lake Shore Drive interchange emerged as a Top 12 finalist out of the 79 projects submitted nationwide for the America’s Transportation Awards hosted by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, Socrata, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The project was recognized for an innovative technique that used a temporary bridge to accommodate traffic during construction, saving the public countless hours of delays by avoiding extended closures and detours.

The first Special Olympics was held 50 years ago this summer at Soldier Field. The improved interchange enhanced access to the stadium and numerous other institutions along Chicago’s lakefront.

