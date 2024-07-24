ALTON - This week marks the final week of concerts for the Alton Municipal Band, which is completing it’s 134th consecutive season of Concerts in the Parks.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Vocalist Willa Stine, a crowd favorite, will be the featured vocalist for the concert. The theme, “Creature Features,” will delight audience members of all ages.

The Alton Municipal Band has a 134 year tradition of excellence. Prospective members can audition in May of 2025 for the 135th season. For more information, follow the Alton Municipal Band on Facebook.

More like this:

Jul 17, 2024 - Alton Municipal Band Continues Summer Concert Series, Features Local Clarinetist

Jul 10, 2024 - Alton Muny Band to Headline Summerfest, Feature Locally Famous Brass Band

Aug 14, 2024 - Edwardsville Municipal Band To Host 'Big Band Spectacular'

Aug 21, 2024 - Edwardsville Municipal Announces 'Audience Favorites' Concert

Jun 20, 2024 - Alton Muny Band Concerts: Summer Evenings with Jared Hennings

 