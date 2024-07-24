Final Week Of Band Concerts Wraps Up Alton Muny Band’s Summer Season
ALTON - This week marks the final week of concerts for the Alton Municipal Band, which is completing it’s 134th consecutive season of Concerts in the Parks.
Vocalist Willa Stine, a crowd favorite, will be the featured vocalist for the concert. The theme, “Creature Features,” will delight audience members of all ages.
The Alton Municipal Band has a 134 year tradition of excellence. Prospective members can audition in May of 2025 for the 135th season. For more information, follow the Alton Municipal Band on Facebook.
