Fans and patrons will be put in the judge's seat to vote on which band will win $10,000 and a performance contract

WHO: Bands: Dirty Muggs, Aunyae Heart & The Black Rose, Retro Boogie

Judges: Kevin C. Johnson, Pop Music Critic St. Louis Post Dispatch Kenya Vaughn, Entertainment Critic St. Louis American Lee Nolting, Artistic Director COCAdance, and former professional dancer & instructor at the Katherine Dunham Museum Workshop.

WHAT: SEVENS Showcase Final Competition

WHEN: Thursday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Casino Queen's SEVENS, 200 South Front Street, East St. Louis, IL 62201

DETAILS: East St. Louis, Ill., June 27, 2012 - St. Louis is the home to an array of talented musicians and singers. In order to discover the next big star, the Casino Queen debuted the SEVENS Showcase Band Competition. Nine of the best bands in St. Louis have been judged and the final three will compete in hopes to be named the champion, winning $10,000 and a performance contract with the Casino Queen. The final kicks-off on June 28th at 7 p.m. at SEVENS.

Everyone 21 and up are invited to come out free of charge and enjoy listening to some of the best music in the St. Louis area. To vote for a favorite band, fans and patrons can cast votes at one of the kiosks located on the casino floor, or they can go to Casino Queen's Facebook page and select their favorite band from there.

"SEVENS constantly has live performances by many talented local bands and musicians, so having this competition to find the next great band was the perfect way to showcase that talent," said Jeff Watson, general manager of the Casino Queen. "The local bands in the competition have gained some great exposure and it has given their fans a chance to be involved by casting votes. We are ready for all of the bands to wow the crowds and for the patrons to decide which one they like best."

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For the past six years, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation's highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com. You can also find Casino Queen on Facebook and Twitter.



