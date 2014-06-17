Final Springtime-Splash: Summary of Our Weekly Goals!
Splash!
Splash! Get, Fit, For You!
Welcome to the Final Spring-Splash!
As our Springtime comes to a close, let's review our Springtime Weekly Goals!
1. Catching up on our Sleep: Sleep is Healing!
2. Importance of Hydration: Prevention of Chronic Diseases!
3. Health Benefits of Spring Cleaning!
4. Benefits of Egg Nutrition: the "Seed of Life!"
5. Up Your Fitness Game for a Healthier Brain!
6. Importance of Feeding Your Brain!
7. Healing Benefits of Humor: Laughter is Good Medicine!
8. Health Benefits of Relaxation Techniques
9. Make Fitness a Priority: Get Moving with Aerobic Exercises!
10. Learn More about SPF's!
11. Tips for Preparing for a Summer Projects: Find Your Can-Do!
12. Health Benefits of Joint-Friendly Exercise Programs!
*
So, long, Springtime! It's been fun!
See you this Summer!
*
Just remember to review these weekly Spring-Splash-Goals, for your overall health!!
Seize the Day!
Holly Fairfield
Note: Please check individual weekly articles, for important Sources, References, Research Materials Warnings & Special Suggestions, Medical Recommendations!
***
