Final Springtime-Splash: Summary of Our Weekly Goals! Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Splash! Splash! Get, Fit, For You! Final Springtime-Splash: Summary of Our Weekly Goals! Welcome to the Final Spring-Splash! As our Springtime comes to a close, let's review our Springtime Weekly Goals! 1. Catching up on our Sleep: Sleep is Healing! 2. Importance of Hydration: Prevention of Chronic Diseases! 3. Health Benefits of Spring Cleaning! 4. Benefits of Egg Nutrition: the "Seed of Life!" 5. Up Your Fitness Game for a Healthier Brain! 6. Importance of Feeding Your Brain! 7. Healing Benefits of Humor: Laughter is Good Medicine! 8. Health Benefits of Relaxation Techniques Article continues after sponsor message 9. Make Fitness a Priority: Get Moving with Aerobic Exercises! 10. Learn More about SPF's! 11. Tips for Preparing for a Summer Projects: Find Your Can-Do! 12. Health Benefits of Joint-Friendly Exercise Programs! * So, long, Springtime! It's been fun!

See you this Summer! * Just remember to review these weekly Spring-Splash-Goals, for your overall health!!

Seize the Day! Holly Fairfield

Note: Please check individual weekly articles, for important Sources, References, Research Materials Warnings & Special Suggestions, Medical Recommendations!

