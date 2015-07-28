EDWARDSVILLE – The final qualifiers for this week's USTA Edwardsville Futures Tournament hosted by the EGHM Foundation were determined in a series of matches held Monday morning.

The qualifiers set the final field of 32 singles players for the tournament, which gets under way Tuesday morning and runs through Sunday, with the 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams all competing for a share of the $15,000 purse.

“All the matches we had were very competitive,” said tournament director Dave Lipe. “I'm really happy for all the players who made it into the main draw; every match we had today was hard-fought.

“We've got a good group of players who will be in the tournament and I'm sure the fans who come out will get to see a lot of really good tennis this week.”

Monday's winners (all American unless otherwise noted) were Collin Johns, who defeated Paul Oosterbaan 6-4, 6-0; Dominic Cotrone, who defeated Thibault Venturino of France 7-6 (7-4), 6-1; Aron Hitzik, who defeated Frederick Saba 4-3, retired; Nick Chappel, who defeated John Mee 6-1, 6-2; Patrick Daciek, who defeated Tom Fawcett 1-6, 7-5, 6-3; Myles Schaet, who defeated William Little 6-3, 6-0; Gerado Lopez Villasenor of Mexico, who defeated Hunter Callahan 6-2, 6-2; and George Goldhoff, who defeated Sameer Kumar 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

Play was scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Edwardsville High tennis courts, with six singles matches and six doubles matches on the card. Singles matches set to begin at 8:30 included top seed Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador taking on Gonzalez Austin of the USA on Court 2; Richard Gabb of Great Britain meeting Michael Grant of the USA on Court 3; Pavel Krainik of Canada meeting Mico Santiago of the USA on Court 5; and Kaichi Uchida of Japan meeting Ben McLachlan of New Zealand on Court 7. Other singles matches, which will not begin before 9:30 a.m., are Clay Thompson of the USA against fourth-seed Daniel Garza of Mexico and Scott Clayton of Great Britain against Evan King of the USA.

In doubles competition, matches that are scheduled to begin no earlier than 10:30 a.m. include Alan Kohen of Argentina and John Lamble of the USA against Dekel Bar of Israel and Johns and Felix Corwin and Kyle Koch of the USA against Nicholas Meister of the USA and Ante Pavic of Croatia. In matches that will begin no earlier than 11:30 a.m., Lopez Villasenor and Uchida will meet Austin and Jared Hiltzik of the USA and Alexander Jesse and Tim Kopinski of the USA will take on Cotrone and Grayson Goldin of the USA, while in matches that will begin no earlier than noon, Jarryd Chaplin of Australia and McLachlan will meet up with Michael Grant of the USA and Arthur Surreaux of France and Patrick Daciek and Fawcett of the USA play Escobar and Krainik. The final two matches of the day will begin no earlier than 1 p.m. and will feature Maximillano Estevez of Argentina and Garza meeting Ryan Agar and Sebastian Bader of Australia while Clayton and Gabb meet the challenge of Hiltzik and A.J. Catanzaritt of the USA.

Full details on the tournament are available at www.edwardsvillefutures.com

