Bands finalized and Edwardsville Arts Center to host craft parade

EDWARDSVILLE- Edwardsville Route 66 Festival organizers are excited to announce that the festival¹s activities for the weekend have been finalized and many sponsors and vendors have signed on, helping make this year¹s festival better than ever. Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13 will include live musical performances, a variety of food and art vendors and of course the classic car cruise through the City of

Edwardsville.

"The Route 66 Festival offers something for everyone. The festival is a great way to spend quality time together as a family or with friends. We encourage you to participate in the variety of events at this year's annual Festival, whether you are 7 or 70," said Katie Grable of City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation.

The Edwardsville Art Center will again be offering the cardboard car workshop for children ages 3-14. This wearable "art" was a big hit last year, and the artists will be able to "drive" their cardboard creation in the Route 66 Cardboard Car Parade. The workshop will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13 with the parade to follow at 1 p.m. Or, stop by the Edwardsville Art Center on Saturday, June 6 from 11:30 a.m. ­ 2:30 p.m. and create your cardboard car in advance and bring to the parade the following weekend on June 13. Participants must provide their own cardboard box and register by calling the EAC at (618) 655-0337. There is no fee for the class and all supplies are provided by the EAC.

Article continues after sponsor message

Other popular events include the classic car cruise and show, great food, beer and wine, art vendors, additional children¹s activities, Metro Milers 10k Run, Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride, and live music. Live music on Friday night will include Gone Country at 6:30 p.m. and the extremely popular headliners Well Hungarians from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Additional live music performances will take place throughout the afternoon including Babaloo from 12:30-2 p.m., followed by Happenstance, Hurricane Ruth from 2-4 p.m. and Exit 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The headlining act for Saturday evening is Dr. Zhivegas. Dr. Zhivegas puts on a live music performance that includes rock favorites, entertaining the masses throughout the St. Louis region and beyond. They will take the stage at 9 p.m. and close down the festival at 11:30 p.m.

Current sponsors include Mother Road sponsor Cork Tree Creative; Muscle Car Sponsor is Phillips 66. The Hot Rod Sponsors include TheBANK of Edwardsville, LeafFilter North of Missouri, Banfield Pet Hospital, Joyce Factory of St. Louis and Scott Credit Union; and, Roadster Sponsors include Madison Mutual Insurance Company, Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc., the Edwardsville Intelligencer, Dr. Lois Ladd, Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon, and JF Electric. Fastback Sponsors are Abstracts & Titles, Korte Luitjohan

Construction, Cassens Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep Dealership, Gliks and Cleveland Heath.

For more information about the festival and for a full listing of events, please visit www.edwardsvilleroute66.com, follow on Twitter, or like their page on Facebook CLICK HERE.

More like this:

Related Video: