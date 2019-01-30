ALTON - A reminder the final performance for "From Slave to Priest" at Marquette Catholic High School is at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This show performed by Saint Luke's Productions is brought to the area by The Catholic parishes of the River Bend Community, the St. Serra Vocations Club of Madison County, and Marquette Catholic High School. Gym doors open at noon.

Performances (suitable for age 10 and older) are free; free-will donations are graciously accepted afterward in support of the production company and actor. Other material on the life Father Tolton will be on sale.

