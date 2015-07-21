Just over $1K left to raise in the campaign to offer healthy, affordable, locally grown food

ALTON - Organizers of Grassroots Grocery invite you to come have some fun at The Old Bakery Beer Company on Wednesday, July 22, while raising the last $1,035 needed to open the cooperative store, which will focus on locally-produced food and natural home products.



From 4pm until close at the brewery, your choice of two different pints of local, organic craft beer will be on special for $3 per glass, which will all be donated to Grassroots Grocery.



The store will open 30 days after reaching its $50,000 fundraising goal, which will be Sat, August 22nd if the goal is achieved at the final fundraiser, turning the event into a celebration party. “All we need to do is sign up our last 10 members, gather a big enough party to drink 345 beers, or a combination of the two,” said co-founder Sara McGibany, “It’s exciting to be able to see the finish line.”



Guests are RSVP’ing to the Facebook event as their pledge to drink 1 beer at the fundraiser, and the group is keeping a tally on when to celebrate hitting its $50,000 goal. “We really appreciate the OBBC and the entire local business community's support in this endeavor,” said co-founder Christine Favilla, “There have been so many examples of businesses and organizations going out of their way to help this project come to fruition.”

Supporters can acquire a bright orange, GG carrot branded shopping bag for a $25 donation. Limited edition founders t-shirts will only be available for those who contribute $50 or more during the kickoff campaign. For $100, your family becomes a member of the cooperative grocery, and everyone in your household will receive 10% off every purchase made at the store. Prior donors can pick up their perks at Wednesday’s event.



Residents who face food insecurity automatically qualify for the 10% discount, and one does not have to be a member to shop at the store. Businesses are also able to purchase a corporate membership for staff, to enhance their employee wellness programs. Full details can be found at www.GrassrootsGrocery.org.

