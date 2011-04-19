April 29th will be the last day to order tickets for this year’s 13th annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast. Every year hundreds of business, civic, and political leaders gather at the Gateway Convention Center, Collinsville, to pray for our Communities our State and our Nation.

Hosted by Congressman Jerry Costello d and John Shimkus this years’ speaker Mr. Steve Baum will offer a life changing story that is certain to bring your heart closer to God.

Article continues after sponsor message

Make plans to join us on Monday May 2 at 7:15 a.m. by calling 618-463-6850, anytime 24/7, to place your order. Tickets prices are $160 for a table of eight or $20 each and can be obtained by calling (618) 463-6850. All major credit cards are accepted with an additional $1 handling fee.