ALTON – YWCA Southwestern Illinois (dba YWCA of Alton) 30th Women of Distinction Celebration will be held on Thursday evening, August 26, 2021 at Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton, IL 62024. The deadline for reservations is Friday, August 13, 2021.

Doors will open at 5:15 p.m., with the event starting promptly at 6 p.m. The community is encouraged to attend the event and meet 2020 and 2021 Women of Distinction Honorees and the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders scholars.

Tickets are $65 per person, or $520 per table of eight. Reservations can be made online at www.altonywca.com, or at YWCA, 304 E 3rd Street, Alton or by calling (618) 465-7774.

Each year, some of the region’s brightest, boldest, and most influential women have been honored at YWCA’s Women of Distinction celebration. The women honored at this event represent a diversity of women’s interests, talents and achievements in support of the mission of YWCA: eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

The 2021 Honorees include Leah Becoat, Alton, Savanna Bishop, Godfrey, Yvonne Campbell, Alton, Lanea DeConcini, Edwardsville, Amy Gabriel, Glen Carbon, Jennifer Gotlobb, Godfrey, Cameo C. Holland, Alton, Trish R. Holmes, Alton, Lacy Spraggins McDonald, Godfrey, Marie Nelson, Venice, Carrie Schildroth, Godfrey, Starrette Smith, Granite City, Representative Katie Stuart, Edwardsville, Crystal Uhe, Edwardsville, and Sandra D. West, Alton.

The 2020 Honorees include Nancy Berry, Collinsville, Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe, Wood River, Dr. Wendy Adams, Alton, Rosetta Brown, Alton, Lisa R. Hayes, Godfrey, Olivia “Ann” Irvin, Madison, Sherry McCrady, Alton, Robyne O’Mara, Godfrey, Monica Ellebracht, Godfrey, Angela Gray, Alton, Kendra Stiff, Alton, and Virginia Woulfe-Beile, Godfrey.

All proceeds from the Women of Distinction celebration support YWCA programs to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

YWCA Southwestern Illinois Women of Distinction event is proudly sponsored by Alton Memorial Hospital-BJC Healthcare, First Light Home Care, JF Electric & Utilitra, and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

