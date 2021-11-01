SPRINGFIELD - Filled to the Brim: Tales, Towns & Tours is an engaging new video series highlighting historic sites and attractions within the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. Each three-minute episode is told by local voices and highlights a unique location visitors can explore within a Looking for Lincoln community in Illinois.

The first episode in the Filled to the Brim series highlights the Governor Duncan Mansion in Jacksonville, Illinois. Susan Hardin, the curator at the Governor Duncan Mansion, shares fun antidotes and stories about the Duncan family, and the establishment of this beautiful site, and how it was integral to Illinois’ history.

“There are so many wonderful places to visit in the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area,” said Sarah Watson. “This video series will bring attention to these treasures, and will open the door to visitors to discover these hidden gems in our state.”

Stories are posted on the Looking for Lincoln’s Facebook and YouTube Channels. Looking for Lincoln is confident that Filled to the Brim Tales, Towns & Tours will encourage visitors to explore the many sites and attractions connected to Abraham Lincoln’s life and times in the National Heritage Area.

Looking for Lincoln

The Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition is the coordinating entity for the 43-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It is a partnership of organizations and individuals dedicated to enhancing the communities and landscapes of central Illinois through recognition and support of their significant natural, cultural and historical legacies. Few individuals have so profoundly influenced American history as did Abraham Lincoln. Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln’s rise from humble beginnings to President of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage, and his decisive leadership – traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.

For more information about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, go to www.lookingforlincoln.org.

