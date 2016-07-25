ALTON - The numbers are in, and the generosity of the Riverbend community is once again evident. This year’s Relay for Life of Riverbend raised more than $93,000 to aid in the fight to end cancer. The event was held June 18 at East Alton Wood River Community High School, and OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton was a proud sponsor of the annual community event.

Relay for Life of Riverbend boasted 43 teams and 420 participants this year. OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence Oncologist and Hematologist Dr. Wei Lin spoke at the opening ceremony.

“The energy of Relay for Life is truly something special, as it brings together a community in such a unique way,” said Dr. Lin “It’s so much more than a fundraiser. It’s a way for survivors to celebrate, for families and friends to honor loved ones they lost, and for everyone touched by cancer to come together in fellowship.”

“It means so much to survivors to celebrate at the event with their healthcare provider team members. And it means so much to us as American Cancer Society staff to have such an engaged partner in our mission,” said Linda Schulz, American Cancer Society spokesperson.

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life movement is the world's largest and most impactful fundraising event to end cancer. The Relay for Life Global Celebration is scheduled for August 19 and 20 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence is the only area hospital to receive the Outstanding Achievement Award from the American College of Surgeons for exemplary cancer services. The Commission on Cancer also recognizes the Cancer Center of Excellence as one of the top 75 programs in America.

In addition, OSF Saint Anthony’s and the American Cancer Society partner to provide various cancer support services and operate a Patient Resource Center in the OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital. For more information on screenings, support groups or available resources, call OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence at (618) 474-4855.

