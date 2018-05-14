ALTON - The Fight Like Dottie Benefit Group held their annual Barbecue Competition, Car and Bike Show and vendor fair at the Alton Moose Saturday afternoon to help support and raise funds for local single-parent families whose lives are impacted by cancer.

Jen Brown, president of the Fight Like Dottie organization said the turnout gets bigger and bigger each year and all the funds stay local to help families with things like groceries and gas to get to and from doctors appointments.

Brown added that this is just one of the events the organization hosts. This August benefit group will be hosting their annual poker run which will finish at the Moose Lodge to raise funds for one specific single-parent family in the community with a five-year-old who is battling cancer.

For more information on Fight Like Dottie visit their Facebook page.

