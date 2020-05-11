SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Monday announced 1,266 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 54 additional deaths.

Two deaths were announced in the last 24 hours in St. Clair County - a male in his 50s and male in his 70s.

Madison County has an updated 440 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32 lives lost. A total of 265 are female and 175 in male with coronavirus. Edwardsville has 102 cases, followed by Alton with 74, Granite City with 62 and Glen Carbon with 48. Godfrey now has 18 positive COVID-19 cases; Wood River has 12 cases, Bethalto has 10 cases and East Alton has 8 cases.

Macoupin County has 39 positive COVID-19 cases and 1 death, Jersey has 17 cases and 1 death, Greene County has 4 cases, Calhoun has 1 case. St. Clair County has 719 cases and 52 deaths. IDPH is reporting a total of 79,007 cases, including 3,459 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 12,441 specimens for a total of 442,425.

Article continues after sponsor message

The county by county death synopsis over the past 24 hours was as follows:

- Boone County: 1 male 60s

- Coles County: 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 unknowns 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 5 females 90s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 90s

- McHenry County: 1 male 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

In addition to other congregate settings, cases at Illinois Veterans’ Homes are being monitored. Currently, the home in Manteno is reporting 40 cases – 30 residents and 10 staff. One resident at the LaSalle home tested positive but has since tested negative, and there have been no cases reported at the Anna or Quincy homes. All residents and staff at Manteno and LaSalle have been tested. Specimens are currently being collected at the home in Anna and will be collected at the Quincy home on Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is following guidance from state and local health officials, which includes continuing health screenings, maintaining social distancing practices, wearing face masks, using gloves and gowns when indicated, and intensified cleaning.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported have changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: