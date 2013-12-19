Members of the Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball planning committee are proud to see the newest “Duck Plucker” ambulance at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Ambulance #63, purchased with funds raised at the 2013 event, took to the streets late in the year. It is the fifth vehicle made possible through the generosity of local sportsmen. Since the first Duck Pluckers Ball in 2009, more than 10,000 people in the community have benefited from these state-of-the-art vehicles. More than 100 people in cardiac arrest have had the Bluetooth advantage for a good outcome.

“Bluetooth technology allows us to do 12-lead EKGs from anywhere — a home, business or on the road,” said Jason Bowman, EMS supervisor at AMH. “The EKG can be transmitted to a doctor at any hospital in the greater Alton area before the patient arrives in the Emergency Department. This critical information helps the physician determine if the patient is having an active heart attack so treatment can begin immediately on arrival.”

The newest addition to the fleet again features camouflaged doors, as did the fourth ambulance that went into operation in early 2013. The camouflaged doors are a tribute to the many generous people in the community who support the Duck Pluckers Ball.

The 2014 event will take place April 26 at NILO Farms in Brighton, Ill. The event includes trap and skeet shooting, a steak dinner, live and silent auctions, and live music. For more information about the Duck Pluckers Ball, please contact the AMH Development Office at 618-463-7701.

