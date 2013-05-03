Alton Memorial Hospital seems to have created its own “Duck Dynasty,” raising more than $80,000 at the fifth annual Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball on April 27, with proceeds earmarked for another new AMH ambulance.

The event took place at Nilo Farms in Brighton. With a dress code of camo and waders, the wet weather didn’t ruffle the feathers of 380 attendees as they enjoyed a dog demonstration, shooting competition, steak dinner, live auction and dancing to the Glendale Riders. The best-decorated table honors went to Allan and Martha Morse, whose “Dinner at the Lodge” theme included a grapevine chandelier and a bark table-top.

The best dressed male and female prizes went to the group at Joe and Jeanne Hoefert’s table, who adopted the popular “Duck Dynasty” show as their theme. Brothers Mark and Scott Darr won the Homer Clark Quail Flush Championship for the second straight year.

“In spite of the weather, this was the best ever,” said Mary Lou Cousley, who co-chairs the event with Nancy Simpson. “The success is due to the hard-working committee and volunteers, sportsman hosts and guests, our very generous sponsors and all the individuals and businesses that contributed to the event. It was great to see the newest ambulance with camouflaged doors. I think everyone feels good about what we’ve accomplished.”

To view photos from the event, visit Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation on Facebook.

Since Duck Pluckers first gathered in 2009, proceeds from the event have contributed to more than 15,000 people being transported in state-of-the-art ambulances. The new ambulances feature the Bluetooth advantage for performing EKG tests while en route to the hospital, saving valuable time and saving lives. Support from the Duck Pluckers Ball helps Alton Memorial Hospital stay current with ever-changing medical technology – making medicine better for everyone in our community.







People were smiling in the rain at the 5th annual Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball on April 27, put on by the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation. Pictured here at the Homer Clark Quail Flush competition are Martha Morse, Tyler Schaper and Christy Schaper.

