Bossanova Restaurant and Lounge will host its fifth annual fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Alton, on Thursday, December 12. All profits from open at 4pm to 11pm will be donated the the local organization, which promotes and enhances the development of local at risk boys and girls.